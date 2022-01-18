Andrew Garfield lied to Emma Stone about ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ role

Andrew Garfield has said he lied to Emma Stone about his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The pair worked together on the Amazing Spider-Man films as Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy from 2012 to 2014 and were in a relationship for several years.

“Emma kept on texting me, and she was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’” Garfield recalled on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“And, I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ She was like, ‘Shut up, just tell me.’ I’m like, ‘I honestly don’t know.’ I kept it going, even with her. It was hilarious. Then, she saw it, and she was like, ‘You’re a jerk.’”

Andrew Garfield recently said it was “very fun” to lie about appearing in the film, calling the experience “rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable”.

“It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun,” he added, referring to a party game about concealing your identity.

“There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying.’ I don’t like to lie and I’m not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do.

“I placed myself in that position of, Well, what would I want to know? Would I want to be toyed with? Would I want to be lied to? Would I want to be kept on my toes guessing? Would I want to discover it when I went to the theatre? Would I want to be guessing, guessing, guessing?”

In a four-star review, NME said of Spider-Man: No Way Home: “In terms of getting to the heart of the character, No Way Home is the ultimate Spider-Man film. There are moments here that make you want to cheer and weep simultaneously.

“It’s not the most visually spectacular, it’s not the funniest, but it’s the most emotionally rich.”