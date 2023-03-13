Andrew Garfield’s reaction during Oscars monologue goes viral

Andrew Garfield has become a viral meme following the Oscars for a second year running.

The actor, who achieved meme status after he was seen texting at last year’s ceremony, has gone viral again for his reaction during host Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue at the 2023 event.

In the monologue Kimmel referenced Will Smith’s infamous slap against Chris Rock and named various audience members who could protect him if a similar incident were to happen, based on the character’s they play.

Advertisement

After naming Pedro Pascal and Michael B. Jordan for The Mandalorian and Creed respectively, Kimmel highlighted Garfield for his role as Spider-Man – which prompted an awkward grin.

The image soon went viral, with one viewer writing: “One thing about Andrew Garfield, he will always deliver memes at the Oscars.”

Another wrote: “Andrew Garfield you are all of Us!” You can check out more reactions below.

EVERYONE ELSE IS READY TO GO AND THEN THERE’S ANDREW GARFIELD REGRETTING EVERY DECISION HE’S EVER MADE IN HIS LIFE HELP pic.twitter.com/3wkGetL9rL — Shan 卌♡ mandalorian (@ShanLFTV) March 13, 2023

only thing i liked about jimmy kimmel's monologue was this andrew garfield reaction pic.twitter.com/X1ujr1cash — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) March 13, 2023

Advertisement

Garfield previously addressed last year’s viral moment during an interview on The View, where he said he was texting his friends about the slap incident.

“I feel so bad, because Kevin Costner is introducing the director nominees in the most beautiful and elegant way, and I’m like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to be on camera during this.’”

He added: “Everyone is texting me, asking me what the vibe in the room is, and at that moment my friends took priority over Kevin. I feel really bad about that.”

Everything Everywhere All At Once led the winners at this year’s Oscars, picking up seven awards including Best Picture and Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh. You can check out the full list of winners here.