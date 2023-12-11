Andrew Scott says Paul Mescal would make a “great” James Bond

Andrew Scott has revealed his thoughts on Paul Mescal potentially playing James Bond.

Speaking to Variety at a special screening of All Of Us Strangers in Los Angeles this past Saturday (December 9), Scott said of his co-star: “He’d probably be a great James Bond.”

However, Scott also shared that he’d like to see Mescal’s performing in the upcoming Gladiator sequel, which Mescal is currently filming for in Malta alongside Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Connie Nielsen.

Talks of who the next Bond might be have been rampant ever since Daniel Craig revealed all the way back in 2019 that No Time To Die would be his final time playing the character, who – spoiler alert – was killed off at the end of the 2021 film.

Earlier in November, Bond producer Greg Wilson confirmed that they are not yet working on the next film at this stage. “There will be another Bond some day, but we’re not actively developing it,” he said.

And with rumours flying around about who might play the next Bond, series producer Barbara Broccoli addressed the new phase of the story following the character’s death at the end of No Time To Die by saying, “It’s gonna take a while for us to get – you know, it’s a whole new reinvention. So it’ll take some time.”

A poll conducted over the summer by William Hill Vegas found that the UK’s top choice for the next James Bond is Idris Elba, just ahead of Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill.

In a four-star review of No Time To Die, NME‘s Alex Flood wrote: “The stakes are raised emotionally as well. Old pals meet sticky ends and some enemies do too. Never before has James grown so attached as he does to Madeleine – and No Time To Die‘s depiction of a traumatised, battle-scarred soldier in search of happiness is skilful enough to make audiences care. Craig and Seydoux’s relationship feels totally believable, their chemistry more intense than any Bond romance we’ve seen before. If you haven’t cried by the heart-wrenching finale, maybe you need another martini.”