Angela Bassett becomes first actor to win a major award for a Marvel movie at Golden Globes 2023

Angela Bassett has become the first actor to win a major award for a Marvel movie at the Golden Globes 2023.

The annual awards ceremony is taking place tonight (January 10) in Los Angeles, where Eddie Murphy will be honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award.

Bassett won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for her role of Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It is the star’s second nomination and second win, following her victory in 1994 when she won Best Actress In A Musical Or Comedy for What’s Love Got To Do With It.

“January 22, 1994, I stood on this stage and accepted the Golden Globe for What’s Love Got To Do With It,” Bassett said in her acceptance speech. “The late Tony Morrison said that your life is already a miracle of chance just waiting for you to order its destiny, but in order for that destiny to manifest, I think it requires courage to have faith. It requires patience, as we just heard. And it requires a true sense of yourself. It’s not easy because the past is circuitous, and it has many unexpected detours, but by the grace of God, I stand here. I stand here grateful.”

Angela Bassett pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hoV7TDIWry — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 11, 2023

She continued to address the cast and crew of Wakanda Forever, saying: “We embarked on this journey together with love. We loved, we mourned, we healed, and we were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman. We have joy in knowing that, with this historic Black Panther series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to.

“We showed the world what Black unity, leadership and love looks like beyond, behind and in front of the camera. And to the Marvel fans, thank you for embracing these characters and showing so much love. We just made history with this nomination and with this award. It belongs to all of you, all of us.”

You can keep up with all of the winners at tonight’s Golden Globes 2023 as they happen on NME.com here.

In a four-star review of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, NME wrote: “This is about grief, more so than any other Marvel movie, and the legacy one leaves behind. “To me – he was everything. My T’Challa,” says Nakia, in a heartfelt moment that doubtless reflects the way many felt about Chadwick Boseman. The film finishes with a dedication to him – although maybe there was no need. Wakanda Forever is, itself, a fitting tribute to him.”