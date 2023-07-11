Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of “looting” shared French vineyard

Angelina Jolie has filed court documents accusing her ex-husband Brad Pitt of “looting” the Provence vineyard they formerly owned together.

In a new court document filed on Monday (July 10) by Jolie’s former investment company Nouvel, it accuses Pitt of attempting to retain control of Château Miraval in southern France by “stripping” its assets and spending millions on “vanity projects”.

In the document filing (via CNN), it reads: “Pitt wasted the company’s assets, spending millions on vanity projects, including more than $1million on swimming pool renovations, building and rebuilding a staircase four times, and spending millions to restore a recording studio.”

Advertisement

Pitt and Jolie previously bought the country estate and winery together in 2008, with each owning 50 per cent of the property and its profits. Jolie, who filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, later sold her stake in 2021 to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.

This prompted Pitt to file a lawsuit against Jolie’s sale of the estate in February 2022, deeming it “unlawful” because the pair allegedly agreed neither would sell the property without the other’s consent.

Jolie filed a countersuit in response denying there was any agreement and claiming she sold her half to have some “financial independence” from her ex-husband.

In the new court filing, attorneys for Nouvel claimed Pitt had “acted like a petulant child” following the sale of Jolie’s portion, demonstrating “increasingly outrageous actions to retain control”. Nouvel is seeking $350million in damages.

NME has reached out to Pitt’s representatives for comment.

Advertisement

Pitt and Jolie were declared legally single in 2019, three years after they separated. In 2021, Pitt won joint custody of their six children following a lengthy court battle.