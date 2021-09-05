Angelina Jolie has discussed ex-husband Brad Pitt working with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein after she accused him of sexual harassment.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Jolie discussed a previously revealed claim against Weinstein while on set for Playing By Heart, the 1998 film released by Weinstein’s company Miramax.

“If you get yourself out of the room, you think he attempted but didn’t, right?” she said. “The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt is an assault.”

She added: “It was beyond a pass, it was something I had to escape. I stayed away and warned people about him. I remember telling Jonny [Lee Miller], my first husband, who was great about it, to spread the word to other guys — don’t let girls go alone with him.

“I was asked to do The Aviator, but I said no because he was involved,” Jolie said, adding that she “never associated or worked with him again. It was hard for me when Brad did.”

Following the incident, Pitt worked with Weinstein on 2009’s Inglourious Basterds and later in 2012 on the film Killing Them Softly.

“We fought about it,” Jolie remembers of discussions with her then-husband. “Of course it hurt.”

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to serve 23 years in a New York state prison last year, after being found guilty of a Criminal Sexual Act in the first degree and third-degree rape.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that over 50 women who accused the disgraced film producer of sexual misconduct will share a $17million (£12.4million) payout.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.