Anime series ‘Odd Taxi’ to expand with a full-length film this year

Anime series Odd Taxi will follow up its critically-acclaimed first season with a full-length film titled Odd Taxi: In the Woods.

READ MORE: The 10 best Asian TV shows of 2021

The film was announced on Christmas Day (December 25) via a trailer released by the show’s social media accounts.

Odd Taxi: In the Woods will premiere in Japan on April 1, though there is no indication yet if the film will receive international distribution.

Advertisement

According to Anime News Network, the film will be a “reconstruction” of the surprise hit’s first season – and also pick up where the season finale left off.

Watch the trailer for Odd Taxi: Into The Woods below.

Odd Taxi is set in a version of Tokyo inhabited by anthropomorphic animals, where a 41-year-old walrus named Odokawa works as a taxi driver, who spends his time listening to the radio and chatting with various animal passengers.

He soon finds himself thrust into the city’s underbelly, where a police case around a missing high school girl starts to involve him.

The film will see the return of the cast and crew from the original anime series, which was directed by Baku Kinoshita and written by Kazuya Konomoto.

Advertisement

Odd Taxi originally premiered its first season, which comprised 15 episodes, in April 2021 to rave reviews.

The show ranked as number one on NME’s 10 best Asian TV shows of 2021. Writer Hidzir Junaini praised Odd Taxi for “walking a fine line between the mundane and the absurd”, and its “exceptionally witty, dialogue-driven storytelling” that “offers sharp explorations of deep-seated emotional and psychological issues.”