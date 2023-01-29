Annie Wersching, star of ’24’, ‘Timeless’ and ‘Bosch’, dies aged 45

Annie Wersching, who starred in shows including 24, Timeless and Bosch, has died aged 45.

The news was confirmed today (January 29) by her publicist. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but carried on working throughout this time, with roles in Star Trek: Picard as the Borg queen in Season 2, and The Rookie. She also appeared in HBO’s new drama The Last of Us.

Wersching’s husband, actor Stephen Full, issued a statement following her passing. It read: “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.

“As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…’ “

Tributes have poured in for Wersching on social media following news of her passing.

Jon Cassar, director and producer of 24, said: “My heart is broken in more pieces than I can count. Annie came into my world with an open heart and a contagious smile. Brandishing such talent, she took my breath away.

“Annie became more than a workmate, she became a real friend to me, my family and every cast and crew member that worked with her. She’ll be truly missed by them and the fans she always found time to interact with. Annie you’ll be missed, you left your mark, and we’re all the better for it” (via Deadline).

Other tributes from Wersching’s friends, fans and colleagues can be seen here:

There are no words. Love you Annie. pic.twitter.com/tqsajFRVO6 — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) January 29, 2023

Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones. There’s a go fund me set up for her family: https://t.co/dhvk6uOvZV — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) January 29, 2023

Damn. Stunned to hear of Annie Wersching's passing. The real deal. The OG Tess. Heartbreaking for those she left behind. https://t.co/nYY1U3KzIJ — Jeffrey Pierce (@pierce_jeffrey) January 29, 2023

We lost a ray of sunshine today. Love you @Wersching https://t.co/jDIwW55nNA — Ever Carradine (@EverCarradine) January 29, 2023

My dear, sweet friend Annie Wersching passed away this morning. Truly the most talented, funny, considerate actor, friend, human. Incredible Mom to three sweet boys. Please consider helping them out any way you can. Much love . 🤍https://t.co/uQh0OuJ8JM — Kevin Weisman (@kevinweisman) January 29, 2023

We love you #AnnieWersching

You will be deeply missed. 💔 Please #Timeless community donate whatever you can to support Annie’s husband Steve & their boys as they transition through this very painful time. https://t.co/Bka7bjJzbo https://t.co/Qxg6u4PNJi — Abigail Spencer (@abigailspencer) January 29, 2023

Annie @Wersching destroyed us with her performance as Tess. Love that we get to better show off her acting chops with Part I! https://t.co/gYbWE74C4Z — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) June 14, 2022



A GoFundMe has been launched to support Wersching’s family – you can donate to that here.

This is a developing story – more to follow