‘Another Round’ director shares thoughts on Chris Rock remake: “If it’s shit, he’ll get slapped again”

Another Round director Thomas Vinterberg has shared his thoughts on Chris Rock directing an American remake.

Speaking to Danish publication Ekstra Bladet, Vinterberg said that he was excited to see what Rock does with his version of the 2021, Oscar-winning drama.

“The choice of Chris Rock is exciting. It’s exciting [to see] what he comes up with. I am full of good expectations.”

Vinterberg didn’t say if he was involved with the American remake in any way, but he did offer Rock a warning.

“If it’s shit, he’ll get slapped again,” he said.

Vinterberg was of course referring to the infamous incident at the 2022 Oscars where Will Smith walked onto the stage slapped Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Stuart Bloomberg has written the first draft of the American version of Another Round, and another writer has reportedly been hired to work with Rock.

Vinterberg’s version starred Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang and Lars Ranthe as four high school teachers who test the theory that a certain alcohol level boosts creativity and happiness. Together, they decide to conduct the experiment by maintaining a constant level of inebriation throughout their workday.

The rights to Another Round were sold to Leonardo DiCaprio‘s production company, Appian Way, in 2021 following the film’s success at the Oscars, where it won Best International Film.

This naturally led to speculation that DiCaprio would play the lead role in the the film, but no casting decisions have been made just yet.

In other news, Rock is reportedly set to collaborate with Steven Spielberg on a new Martin Luther King Jr. biopic.

According to Variety, Rock is in final negotiations to direct and produce an adaptation of author Jonathan Eig’s biography King: A Life, while Spielberg will executive produce the project. Universal Pictures are thought to be on board for the film.