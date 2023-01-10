Watch Kang The Conqueror dominate in new trailer for ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’

Marvel Studios have released a new preview for Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, featuring plenty of new battle footage, a close-up look at the villain MODOK and the promise of “a new dynasty” beginning – have a look at the trailer above.

The third instalment of the Ant-Man series – following 2015’s eponymous hit and its 2018 follow-up, Ant-Man And The Wasp – will mark the first film in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is due to hit UK cinemas on February 17.

Alongside co-leads Paul Rudd (Ant-Man / Scott Lang) and Evangeline Lilly (the Wasp / Hope van Dyne), the film will star series regulars Michael Douglas (Hank Pym) and Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne), as well as the big-screen debuts of Jonathan Majors’ villain Kang The Conquerer (who previously appeared in the Disney+ series Loki) and Kathryn Newton as Scott’s daughter Cassie (who was played in the first two Ant-Man films by Abby Ryder Fortson, and in Avengers: Endgame by Emma Fuhrmann).

Also appearing in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania will be Bill Murray (as Lord Krylar, the governor of the Quantum Realm’s Axia commune), Corey Stoll (as the aforementioned MODOK, a cybernetic, mutated form of Ant-Man villain Yellowjacket) and Katy O’Brian (as Jentorra, a Freedom Fighter of the Quantum Realm on a mission to defeat Kang herself).

The new trailer opens with Kang explaining to Scott that he understands the latter’s plight – that over the five years he was trapped in the Quantum Realm between Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, he missed Cassie’s coming of age – and that if Scott should choose to help him, Kang will reverse time to resolve that. Janet warns Scott not to trust Kang, but Scott brushes past her fears, leading to an onslaught of chaos.

It’s evident that Kang crosses Scott at one point – “We had a deal,” the latter says, angered – and the pair engage in a vicious battle. “You thought you could win?” Kang asks at the trailer’s peak, to which Scott answers: “I don’t have to win… We both just have to lose.”

Also released today were two new full-cast posters, making Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania one of the rare MCU titles with several main one-sheets. Take a peek at both below:

Check out the new poster and don’t miss the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWasp: Quantumania tonight in the College Football Playoff National Championship at 7:30 PM ET only on @espn. pic.twitter.com/y10IJR2nni — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 9, 2023

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania will likely end with a victory for Kang, as its primed to be a prequel-of-sorts to the upcoming fifth Avengers movie, The Kang Dynasty. That’s currently dated for May 2, 2025, with an immediate follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars, set for release on May 1, 2026, ending the MCU’s Multiverse Saga.

Thus far, Marvel Studios have released 17 projects in the Multiverse Saga, split between seven films, eight Disney+ series and two standalone specials. Also set to be released in 2023 are Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (on May 5) and The Marvels (on July 28), as well as the second season of Loki and the other Disney+ series Secret Invasion, Echo and Ironheart.

Announced for the years to come are a total of eight films (including The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars) and eight Disney+ series (including second and third seasons of What If? and the Daredevil reboot Born Again), while several more Multiverse Saga projects are expected to be announced in due time.

The most recent MCU film was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which arrived last November as the final film in Phase Four, and scored four stars from NME (as well as a nod in the 2022 ‘Films Of The Year’ list). Shortly before its release, Marvel Studios doled us the first trailer for Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.