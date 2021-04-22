Anthony Bourdain and Brian Wilson docs lead Tribeca Film Festival lineup

This year’s Tribeca Film Festival has just announced their lineup, with films about Anthony Bourdain and Brian Wilson both premiering.

The film festival is going virtual for its 20th edition this year, running from June 9-20.

Brian Wilson’s official Twitter account confirmed today (April 22) that forthcoming documentary Long Promised Road had been added to the lineup, focusing on the career of the Beach Boys frontman – based on their song of the same name.

Filmmaker Morgan Neville (Won’t You Be My Neighbor?) will be presenting Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, mapping the late culinary legend’s life with “the same energy, curiosity, and deep humanity that made Anthony Bourdain the superstar whose life touched so many.”

Elsewhere in the festival, Ilana Glazer’s debut feature False Positive will be screening, alongside quarantine comedy How It Ends, directed by Zoe Lister-Jones and Daryl Wein.

Elijah Wood will also be part of the festival, producing and starring in Amber Sealy’s No Man of God, a new scripted feature about serial killer Ted Bundy. You can take a look at the full lineup here.

Meanwhile, the second novel by Anthony Bourdain was recently greenlit for a TV series.

Crime thriller Gone Bamboo follows hedonistic assassin Henry Denard who fails to cap a career-best hit, and enlists the help of his skilled wife Helen to finish the job and keep the peace on the island.

In the book’s introduction Bourdain wrote: “I wanted to write a sociopath beach book. I wanted a hero and heroine as lazy, mercenary, lustful and free of redeeming qualities as I sometimes see myself.”