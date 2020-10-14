Anthony Chen’s film ‘Wet Season’ to represent Singapore at the Oscars

Singapore will submit Wet Season, the 2019 film directed by Anthony Chen, for competition at the Oscars next year in the International Feature Film category.

The acclaimed drama stars Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler in a tale about the evolving friendship between a teacher and her student. Wet Season is Chen’s second Oscar entry since 2013’s Ilo Ilo, his directorial debut.

The Singapore Film Commission made the announcement yesterday (Oct 14) with a statement by its director Joachim Ng.

Advertisement

“It is a thought-provoking film which explores human relationships and emotions through the lens of a central female character grappling with her personal identity and marriage,” he said.

“The film has been well received by audiences in several film festivals and we are proud to continue supporting more made-with-Singapore films that transcend boundaries and evoke conversations.”

In a public Facebook post, Chen thanked audiences for their support.

“This was a team effort,” he writes. “We couldn’t have made this film without the actors and crew who worked tirelessly on this film. A true labour of love.”

Crazily busily filming a short film, but sharing some good news.This was a team effort. We couldn't have made this… Posted by Anthony Chen on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Wet Season earned six nominations at the 56th Golden Horse Awards last year, earning one win for Yeo in the Best Leading Actress category. No Singaporean entry has made it to the Oscars shortlist thus far, with previous submissions including Kirsten Tan’s Pop Aye in 2017 and Yeo Siew Hua’s A Land Imagined in 2019.

Advertisement

Yeo is also up for an International Emmy Award for her starring role in HBO Asia’s original miniseries Invisible Stories. The winners will be announced November 23.

Watch the Toronto International Film Festival’s trailer for Wet Season below: