Antonio Banderas joins cast of ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Antonio Banderas has become the latest addition to the cast of the next Indiana Jones film.

Whilst Banderas role is not yet known, the actor will join Harrison Ford alongside other confirmed cast members including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson.

Earlier this week, a first-look at Fleabag star Waller-Bridge in Indiana Jones 5 was revealed.

Advertisement

The new film, which is currently shooting in Glasgow, will see Waller-Bridge star opposite Ford in an as yet unknown role. The behind-the-scenes photo shows the actress in what appears to be a 1960s vintage jacket and jeans.

Ford was absent from filming as he’s currently on a hiatus after injuring his shoulder during the shoot.

“In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Deadline last month.

“Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated. The filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

Advertisement

Steven Spielberg is on board as an executive producer of the film; John Williams will be returning to the Indiana Jones franchise to write the score.

Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall will be producing Indiana Jones 5, while Jonathan Kasdan has written the screenplay for the film.