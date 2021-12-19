Apple TV+ working on James Bond music documentary ‘The Sound of 007’

A new documentary exploring the iconic music of the James Bond franchise is in the works at Apple TV+, reports say.

2022 marks 60 years of the 007 film series, and the new documentary – titled The Sound Of 007 – will follow Apple TV+’s first documentary in the world of Bond, after they released James Bond: The Daniel Craig Story earlier this year.

Deadline report that the new documentary will be produced for Apple TV+ by MGM and Eon Productions and that it will air in October 2022, the month that marks 60 years since the release of the Sean Connery-starring Dr. No, the first James Bond film.

The new documentary is set to be directed by Mat Whitecross and produced by John Battsek.

News of the new documentary follows the long-awaited, COVID-delayed release of No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s last film as Bond.

Reviewing No Time To Die, NME wrote: “With so much at stake thanks to COVID decimating cinema, No Time To Die producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson should be applauded for taking some bold risks. The gobsmacking ending, in fact, may be the biggest in Bond history.

“Yet when the credits finally roll on Daniel Craig’s last hurrah, all those difficulties fade into the background. If we didn’t know better, we’d say it even looked like he enjoyed himself.”

Regarding the future of the character, producer Barbara Broccoli has said that James Bond could be non-binary in the future.

As speculation mounts over who will replace Daniel Craig in the role following No Time To Die, the producer appeared on the Girls On Film podcast and reiterated that Bond would remain a man.

However, when host Anna Smith asked about the prospect of a non-binary 007 in future, Broccoli replied: “Who knows, I think it’s open, you know? We just have to find the right actor.”