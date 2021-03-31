Armie Hammer’s ‘Death On The Nile’ role “not currently” due a reshoot

Disney have said that Armie Hammer’s role in Death on the Nile is “not currently” due to be reshot or recast.

Variety reports that a source close to Kenneth Branagh’s Agatha Christie adaptation says there are no plans to replace Hammer – who plays the film’s male lead – in light of recent allegations of sexual assault.

“It seems like the only way to go with this is to come out front and say: ‘Hundreds of people worked on this project, and we’re not scrapping it because of one individual,’” a rival studio executive also told Variety.

Earlier this month, Hammer was accused of rape by a woman named Effie, who said she “thought that [Hammer] was going to kill me”.

It is said that Effie is the same woman who anonymously posted allegations about Hammer on social media earlier in the year.

In February, Hammer was dropped by his agent and publicist in light of the social media controversy after exiting several projects including Lionsgate comedy Shotgun Wedding and Godfather miniseries The Offer.

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me,” Hammer said in a statement after he left Shotgun Wedding.

Armie Hammer is currently being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department following the allegations. His lawyer said in a statement: “With the truth on his side, Mr Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight.

“From day one, Mr Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [the alleged victim] – and every other sexual partner of his for that matter – have been completely consensual.”

Disney have declined to comment on the matter.