Armie Hammer leaves cast of Broadway play ‘The Minutes’

Armie Hammer has announced that he is stepping away from Broadway play The Minutes.

Written by Tracy Letts, the play was originally set to make its debut in March 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is now scheduled to resume production during the 2021-2022 season.

In light of an LAPD investigation and allegations of sexual assault – which he strongly denies – Hammer has announced that he will not be returning to the show’s cast, as per Variety.

“I have loved every single second of working on The Minutes with the family I made from Steppenwolf,” Hammer said in a statement on Friday (April 2). “But right now I need to focus on myself and my health for the sake of my family. Consequently, I will not be returning to Broadway with the production.”

Sharing a statement on Hammer’s departure, the team behind The Minutes said: “Armie remains a valued colleague to all of us who have worked with him onstage and offstage on ‘The Minutes.’ We wish only the best for him and respect his decision.”

Last month, Hammer was accused of rape by a woman named Effie, who said she “thought that [Hammer] was going to kill me”.

It is said that Effie is the same woman who anonymously posted allegations about Hammer on social media earlier in the year.

In February, Hammer was dropped by his agent and publicist in light of the social media controversy after exiting several projects including Lionsgate comedy Shotgun Wedding and Godfather miniseries The Offer.

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me,” Hammer said in a statement after he left Shotgun Wedding.

Hammer is currently being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department following the allegations. His lawyer said in a statement: “With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight.

“From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [the alleged victim] – and every other sexual partner of his for that matter – have been completely consensual.”