Armie Hammer was “the worst” during lockdown, says ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers

Armie Hammer was “the worst” during the pandemic lockdown, according to his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.

The couple and their two children relocated to the Cayman Islands as Covid-19 swept the globe in 2020. The family headed to the Caribbean island to live with Hammer’s father and his stepmother. Hammer previously described to GQ that it turned into a “very complicated, intense situation, with big personalities all locked in a little tiny place.”

He went on to liken himself to a wolf “caught in a snare” that wants to “chew his own foot off.” However, Chambers has now given her own thoughts on this in an interview with Elle, where she said his behaviour was negative in general. “He was the worst,” she said.

According to Chambers, despite Hammer pushing the idea to head to the Caymans, it wasn’t long before the Call Me By Your Name star decided to leave. The actor is believed to have headed back to California to help his friend renovate a dilapidated motel near Joshua Tree National Park, leaving her and the children behind in the Caymans.

“My heart was broken in nine million pieces, and I still drove him to the airport,” Chambers said. “You can give, you can love, you can be there for someone, but you also need to hold people accountable for their actions.”

In July 2020, Chambers filed for divorce from Hammer, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce has not yet been finalised.

Elsewhere in the interview, the TV personality recalled finding out about the various allegations that surfaced about Hammer in 2021.

Hammer has denied any criminal wrongdoing, but admitted to being “emotionally abusive” and treating people poorly. In a recent interview with Air Mail, Hammer was asked if he was “emotionally abusive” to the women who he admits to having affairs with. The actor replied he’d “one million percent” emotionally abused two women, Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze – who had accused him of sexual misconduct

He added: “I’m here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an asshole, that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on.

“I’m now a healthier, happier, more balanced person. I’m able to be there for my kids in a way I never was. I’m truly grateful for my life and my recovery and everything. I would not go back and undo everything that’s happened to me.”

Chambers declined to comment on the Air Mail piece. However, she did reveal that the couple saw a psychotherapist and relationship specialist, Esther Perel, for most of their marriage. She said: “[Esther] always said heartbreak is literally worse than a heroin addiction, and I think about that a lot.”

A three-part documentary series, House of Hammer, aired last year, which explored the accusations of sexual abuse against the actor.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.

