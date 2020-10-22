‘Army Daze,’ ‘7 Letters’ among Singaporean titles coming to Netflix

Netflix Singapore has announced the addition of 18 new titles from this November, including the 1996 local favourite Army Daze and Singapore’s 2015 Oscar entry 7 Letters.

This new slate of films and shows will arrive on the streaming service starting November 1. The first batch of titles is led by Michael Chiang’s Army Daze, which revolves around a group of young Singaporean men who meet during their mandatory military service training.

The title has been added seemingly due to popular demand: In its announcement, Netflix Singapore wrote, “To the 500 people who hounded us for Army Daze, we gotchu.”

Also arriving on the service November 1 are Our Sister Mambo, a 2015 rom-com directed by Wi Ding Ho; 2009 crime thriller Blood Ties and City Sharks, the 2003 Sheikh Haikel-starring film about loan sharks directed by Esan Sivalingam.

Docu-drama From Victoria Street To Ang Mo Kio, which pays tribute to former educators at CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School, and 2007-2008 horror film Pulau Hantu wrap up the first slate of offerings.

November 15 will see the release of new seasons of beloved serials Phua Chu Kang, Under One Roof, and Growing Up. Selected episodes of supernatural documentary series Incredible Tales, the first two seasons of soap opera Masters of the Sea and ’90s police procedural Triple Nine will also become available.

Other titles to come in November include The Girl In The Pinafore, Phua Chu Kang The Movie and We Not Naughty. Netflix Singapore did not specify release dates.

In December, the service will release 7 Letters, the anthology film directed by seven Singaporean filmmakers that was the country’s submission for Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars in 2015. The participating directors were Tan Pin Pin, K. Rajagopal, Boo Junfeng, Royston Tan, Kelvin Tong, Eric Khoo and Jack Neo.

In a statement, Netflix Singapore said it wanted to cast the spotlight on the local creative industry by adding fan favorites and critically acclaimed titles from different genres.

In August, the streamer partnered with local studios like Clover Films and MM2 Entertainment to add 106 titles in celebration of National Day. Films like Ilo Ilo, I Not Stupid, and Ah Boys to Men II were part of the first batch.

The streaming platform also released Singlish renditions of Netflix titles such as Korean drama Sayang Hae Yo and horror film Could Have Happened in Yishun for a limited time.

Existing and upcoming Singaporean film and TV titles can be found under Netflix’s “Singapore, Now Streaming” collection.