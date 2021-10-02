‘Army of Thieves’ posters show off cast for this new Snyder-verse prequel

Zack Snyder has revealed a trio of posters for Netflix’s Army of Thieves movie, a prequel to 2021’s Army of the Dead – check them out below

Coming October 29, the rom-com/heist will focus on Army of the Dead’s safecracker Ludwig Dieter, who is played by Matthias Schweighöfer who’ll also be directing the film. Snyder is attached as a writer and producer.

Dieter returns. ARMY OF THIEVES is on Netflix everywhere October 29.#ArmyofThieves #Netflix pic.twitter.com/FkTRYUDeRy — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) October 1, 2021

Advertisement

The film is set six years before the events of Army of the Dead, as the Zombie outbreak is just starting and finds Dieter at the start of his safecracking career.

Also introduced in this film are getaway driver Rolph (Guz Khan), “action man” Brad Cage (Jamestown’s Stuary Martin), hacker Korina (Polar’s Ruby O. Fee) and mastermind Gwendoline (Game of Thrones & Fast and Furious’ Nathalie Emmanuek).

Taglines for the film include: “While the zombies took over, one team took advantage”, “Vegas isn’t the only place to win big” and “Before Vegas, one locksmith became a legend”.

Last week, Netflix also released a trailer for the film, expanding on the teaser shown back in July at the San Diego Comic Con – watch it below.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.”

Advertisement

Army of Thieves is the first of several spin-offs in the Army Of The Dead franchise. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that a sequel to Snyder’s original film has been greenlit as part of a two-year first-look deal with Netflix.

However, development on the sequel won’t begin until after his next project Rebel Moon has been completed. Snyder will co-write, produce, and direct the upcoming sci-fi adventure film.

“It’s my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out,” he said.