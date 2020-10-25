Arnold Schwarzenegger recently underwent a third heart operation, the actor has now revealed.

The Terminator star originally had heart surgery in 1997 to install a replacement heart valve due to being born with a bicuspid aortic valve.

Schwarzenegger shared photos of himself in a hospital bed and recovering on Twitter on Friday (October 23), thanking the team at Cleveland Clinic for performing surgery on him. “Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery,” he wrote.

“I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!”

The actor didn’t confirm when the surgery took place and had not previously mentioned it on his Twitter account.

Schwarzenegger underwent heart surgery at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai hospital in 2018 when he required a replacement pulmonic valve. At the time, a spokesperson for the star confirmed the surgery had gone well and said his “first words were actually ‘I’m back’” when he woke up after the operation.

The actor was last seen in one episode of the TV series Superhero Kindergarten this year and, before that, in 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate. He has a number of projects in the works, including playing Conan in The Legend Of Conan and tackling the role of “The President” in Kung Fury 2.

He is also working on an as-yet-untitled spy TV series, which is in development with Skydance Television.