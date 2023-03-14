Asia celebrates Michelle Yeoh’s historic Oscars win: “Thank you for making Malaysia and Asia proud”

On the night of March 12 in Los Angeles (March 13 in Asia), Michelle Yeoh made history by becoming not only the first Malaysian, but the first Asian ever to win Best Actress at the Academy Awards for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

During her acceptance speech, the Asian icon – whose career dates all the way back to 1984 – Yeoh, a Malaysian-born Chinese actress dedicated her win to “all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is the beacon of hope and possibilities – this is proof that [if you] dream big, dreams do come true.”

She also shared her momentous win with “my mum and all the mums in the world because they are the real superheroes,” she said. “Without them, none of us would be here tonight.”

Following her win, Malaysians and Asians took to social media to celebrate the historic occasion with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Yeoh’s mother Ms. Janet Yeoh leading the charge.

Janet Yeoh – who watched the awards show from a private viewing party in Malaysia with family and friends – celebrated by getting on a video call with her daughter shortly after the win, exclaiming “Malaysia Boleh!”

A filial daughter , Michelle checked in on her mother straight after she became the first Asian to win the best actress award in the Academy’s 95 year history . Bravo ! 🎉 https://t.co/Ghvs4LYW94 pic.twitter.com/BzqTIJ5cuW — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) March 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim wrote in a Twitter thread: “In creating history by being not just the first Malaysian but the very first Asian actress to win in this category, we take enormous pride in her achievement, adding to a long list of successes and capping a critically acclaimed acting career spanning decades.”

In creating history by being not just the first Malaysian but the very first Asian actress to win in this category, we take enormous pride in her achievement, adding to a long list of successes and capping a critically acclaimed acting career spanning decades. — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) March 13, 2023

Fellow Malaysian actor Henry Golding took to Instagram with a simple but emphatic statement: “WOW… just, wow”. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu wrote on Twitter: “Continue to blaze a golden trail and show all of us what is possible. I AM SO FUCKING HAPPY”.

Continue to blaze a golden trail and show all of us what is possible. I AM SO FUCKING HAPPY. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) March 13, 2023

Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Ke Huy Quan also won his first Oscar for his part in the movie. During his acceptance speech, he reflected on his journey to the awards show, calling it “the American dream”.

Following her win, Michelle Yeoh also received a congratulatory billboard outside the Pavilion mall in Kuala Lumpur.

Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh is shown on the billboard at pavilion kl! Congratulations again Tan Sri! 👏🏼🫶🏻 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/eBcIfuylAB — 티라⁷ 💜 (@CheryMonCheri9) March 13, 2023

Michelle Yeoh won an Academy Award, but really, the Academy Awards won a Michelle Yeoh. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CrCCqQOOaI — Phil Yu (@angryasianman) March 13, 2023