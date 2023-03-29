Watch the first official trailer for Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’

The first official trailer for Wes Anderson‘s Asteroid City has been released – you can watch it above.

Starring Tom Hanks, Steve Carell and Margot Robbie, the romantic comedy drama is described as a “poetic meditation on the meaning of life”.

The film takes place in a fictional American desert town in 1955 as students and parents gather for a junior stargazer convention that’s disrupted by world-changing events. Asteroid City’s story is co-written by Anderson and Roman Coppola.

Advertisement

The ensemble cast features a number of Anderson’s frequent collaborators, including Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Jason Schwartzman and Adrien Brody.

Others in the star-studded lineup include Scarlett Johansson, Maya Hawke, Jeff Goldblum, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright, Liev Schreiber, Tony Revolori, Matt Dillon, Sophia Lillis, Steve Park, Fisher Stevens, Ethan Josh Lee, Hong Chau and Rita Wilson.

Jarvis Cocker, who has contributed to the film’s soundtrack with Richard Hawley, is also set to have a cameo role as a cowboy.

An official synopsis for the film reads: “The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organised to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.”

Advertisement

The film is Anderson’s follow-up to 2021’s The French Dispatch, which starred Benicio del Toro and Timothée Chalamet.

Along with Asteroid City, Anderson is developing an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar, which is set to be released on Netflix in 2023. It will be the director’s second Dahl adaptation after his 2009 film Fantastic Mr. Fox.

In a four-star review of The French Dispatch, NME wrote: “It’s been seven years since Anderson’s last live action movie, and The French Dispatch is probably his funniest work since 2012’s Moonrise Kingdom.”

Asteroid City will have a limited run in cinemas on June 16, 2023 in the US before it’s wider release (including the UK) on June 23.