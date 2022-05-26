Austin Butler was rushed to hospital after filming ‘Elvis’ biopic

Austin Butler has said he was rushed to hospital after he finished filming Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

Set to be released in cinemas on June 24, Elvis charts the iconic musician’s career through his complicated relationship with manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

Butler, who plays Elvis, recalled in an interview with GQ UK how his body “started shutting down” after filming concluded in March 2021. He was later diagnosed with a virus that simulates appendicitis and spent a week bedridden.

“The next day I woke up at four in the morning with excruciating pain, and I was rushed to hospital,” Butler said. “My body just started shutting down the day after I finished Elvis.”

The biopic also stars Helen Thomson as Elvis’ mother Gladys, Richard Roxburgh as his father Vernon and Olivia DeJonge as wife Priscilla Presley. Other cast members include Luke Bracey, David Wenham, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Josh McConville.

A synopsis reads: “The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.”

The film is directed, produced and co-written by Luhrmann, whose previous work includes Moulin Rouge, The Great Gatsby and Netflix’s The Get Down. Craig Pearce is also credited as a writer, with producers including Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss.

Before Elvis, Butler is best known for playing Tex Watson in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. He also starred in Nickelodeon series Zoey 101, teen drama The Carrie Diaries and MTV series The Shannara Chronicles.

Earlier this year, Butler was cast to play Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dune: Part Two from director Denis Villeneuve. The film is scheduled to be released October 20, 2023.

Harry Styles recently revealed he auditioned to play Elvis in the biopic, describing his music as “incredibly sacred”.