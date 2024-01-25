Australian police “investigating” after Margot Robbie “robbed” at Oscars

An Australian police force has joked that it is “investigating” the Academy after Margot Robbie was “robbed” of a Best Actress nomination for Barbie at the 2024 Oscars.

Barbie has earned eight Oscar nominations in total, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrara, but the lack of a Best Actress nod for Robbie has resulted in a backlash against the academy.

Robbie, who comes from Queensland, Australia, has however since received some light-hearted support from local authorities.

Following the nominees announcement on Tuesday (January 23), Victoria Police wrote on Facebook: “POLICE INVESTIGATE AS MARGOT ROBBIED”.

“Police are investigating after a former resident of Ramsay Street was allegedly robbed of an Oscar nomination for best actress,” they wrote, referencing Robbie’s former role on the Australian soap Neighbours.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to remind all current residents of Ramsay Street and the rest of Victoria, to consider reporting any non-urgent crime, such as theft, via our online reporting tool,” they added. “It’s a convenient and easy way to submit a report with us any time of day.”

Barbie fans have also expressed outrage over the lack of a Best Director nod for Greta Gerwig. Both she and Robbie were expected to receive nominations in their respective categories, having done so at the majority of award ceremonies prior to the Oscars.

Ryan Gosling, who earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor thanks to his performance as Ken, issued a statement expressing his disappointment at Gerwig and Robbie not being nominated for Best Director and Best Actress, respectively.

“No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement,” Gosling wrote.

“Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognised along with the other very deserving nominees. Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

America Ferrara, who plays Gloria in Barbie and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, told Variety that it was “incredibly disappointing” to see Gerwig and Robbie’s names missing from the Best Director and Best Actress categories.

“Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it,” Ferrera said. “Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list.”

Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg has argued that there is no such thing as Oscars “snubs”, saying: “Not everybody gets a prize.”