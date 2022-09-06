‘Autobiography’ studio reveals slate of projects including Voice of Baceprot documentary

KawanKawan Media, the studio behind Makbul Mubarak’s Autobiography has revealed its upcoming projects, which includes a documentary on Indonesian all-girl metal band Voice of Baceprot.

In a reveal to Variety, the studio shared that it has wrapped production on an adaptation of the Sabda Armandio novel 24 Hours of Gaspar, directed by KawanKawan Media co-founder Yosep Anggi Noen. The movie stars Reza Rahadian, Shenina Cinnamon, Laura Basuki, Sal Priadi, Kristo Immanuel and Dewi Irawan and tells the story of a detective investigating a mass slaughter by the government.

The film is set to be screen at the 25th Busan Asian Project Market that will be held at Busan Exhibition and Convention Center this October 9 to 11.

Noen also revealed he is currently working on a film titled Jilah and the Man with Two Names, which follows a woman’s misadventures with a dating app in Bali, as well as a documentary on Indonesian metal band Voice of Baceprot, which is currently in post-production.

Other projects the studio is currently working on include Malaysian filmmaker Amanda Nell Eu’s Tiger Stripes, a story about a girl struggling to maintain a normal school life when her body begins to change in terrifying ways that is currently in post-production. The studio is also in pre-production for Onomastika director Loeloe Hendra’s first feature film, Tale of The Land.

Cinematographer-director Bayu Prihantoro Filemon’s first feature film is also currently in development. The film is set to follow the story of Vero, leader of government-backed singer collective Artis Safari Group and her political awakening as she watches her colleagues switch allegiances.

Makbul Mubarak’s Autobiography premiered at the Venice Film Festival, which is currently ongoing until September 10. The film is also set to be screened at Toronto International Film Festival’s Contemporary World Cinema section while the festival is held from September 8 to 18.

Makbul shared that the story of Autobiography is “very specific to Indonesia because it addresses the legacy of our history”. However, he explained, the movie addresses current topics faced by Indonesians today, such as “the heavy price of ignorance, the rise of populism, and what does it mean to be our true self in a world where the concept of self is continuously shaped by our relationship with other people”.