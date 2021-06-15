Award-winning Filipino drama ‘Fan Girl’ to stream on Netflix

Filipino coming-of-age drama Fan Girl is set to make its Netflix debut this week.

The film, directed by Antoinette Jadaone, is about an obsessive teenage fan who attempts to break into the house belonging to a movie star. It will stream on the platform this Thursday (Jun 17).

You could say I’m obsessed with Fan Girl coming to Netflix on June 17 👀 pic.twitter.com/y9JatovA07 — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) June 4, 2021

Charlie Dizon, who plays the lead role, commemorated her involvement in the film and its Netflix release. In an Instagram post, Dizon shared a message with behind-the-scenes photos from the film.

“Exactly 2 years ago, I auditioned for Fan Girl and now it has made its way around the world and in a few days it will be streaming on Netflix,” she writes. “Blessed beyond words.”

Paulo Avelino stars alongside Dizon as a fictionalised version of himself. Fan Girl made its Filipino debut at the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) after premiering overseas at the 33rd Tokyo International Film Festival.

At MMFF, the film swept multiple categories, including Best Picture and Best Screenplay. Both Dizon and Avelino won awards for their leading roles. During the festival’s run last December, Jadaone revealed in a press conference that the film had been one of the most pirated titles from the line-up.

Dizon is also set to star in the upcoming Filipino television show Viral by ABS-CBN Entertainment.