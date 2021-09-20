Awkwafina on Blaccent controversy: “I’m open to the conversation”

Awkwafina has responded to controversy regarding Blaccent in some of her performances, saying that the issue is “multi-faceted”.

The actress has faced criticism over the issue in some of her recent roles, most notably as Goh Peik Lin and Constance in Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean’s 8.

Blaccent is a term which refers to non-Black individuals adopting a Black voice, connected to allegations of cultural misappropriation.

Asked directly about using Blaccent (via Reuters Showbiz), Awkwafina said: “Um… You know, I’m open to the conversation.

“I think it really is something that I think is a little bit multi-faceted and layered, and so… yeah.”

The actress has previously addressed the issue during the Crazy Rich Asians press tour to Yahoo Movies UK, where she made a similar response. “I don’t really take the stance where I’m just like well you know I’m from this [place],” Awkwafina said.

“I welcome that conversation because as an Asian-American identity we’re still trying to figure out what that is, so I welcome the conversation.”

Awkwafina’s latest role is in Marvel’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, where she stars opposite Simu Liu and Michelle Yeoh.

In NME’s four-star review, the film is described as a “smart and satisfying superhero romp that suggests Marvel is nowhere near ready to relinquish its hold on the genre”.