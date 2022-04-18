Axe wielded by Jack Nicholson in ‘The Shining’ is up for auction

The axe that Jack Nicholson used to rip through a door in The Shining is going on auction this Wednesday (April 20).

In the 1980 horror movie, Jack Torrance (portrayed by Nicholson) delivers the film’s famous line, “Here’s Johnny!” after breaking through a bathroom door to attack his wife amid a psychotic episode.

As TMZ reports, the axe from the Stanley Kubrick-directed film is going up for sale through Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house in a couple of days’ time.

The auction house told the publication that the axe prop is still in very good condition and is displayed in a shadow box frame along with some photos of it in action in the movie. It’s expected to fetch at least $100,000 (£76,693).

Meanwhile, in other The Shining news, Ben Stiller is reportedly in talks to play Torrance in a stage adaptation of Stephen King’s novel.

The actor and filmmaker is in line to play the role in new play by Ivo van Hove that’s coming to the London West End next year.

“We can confirm that we are in negotiations with Ben Stiller about his starring in Ivo van Hove’s theatre production of Stephen King’s The Shining, adapted by Simon Stephens, for the West End with dates tbc,” a spokesperson for Sonia Friedman Productions said in a statement obtained by Variety.

“Conversations are at an early stage, and as such we cannot confirm any further details at this time.”

Rehearsals are due to begin in January 2023. The play is set to more closely follow King’s 1977 book as opposed to Kubrick’s film, but no further details have been revealed.