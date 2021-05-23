‘Bad Boys For Life’ director duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to spearhead ‘Batgirl’

Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment have brought on Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to spearhead the forthcoming Batgirl film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, El Arbi and Fallah will join a production team that also comprises screenwriter Christina Hodson and producer Kristin Burr. The duo replace Joss Whedon, who was originally picked to write, direct and produce the film, but stepped down in 2018 after he “could not crack the code of what a Batgirl movie should be”.

The movie will follow Barbra Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon. According to THR, the character’s last live-action appearance on the big screen was by Alicia Silverstone in Joel Schumacher’s Batman & Robin in 1997.

“With Batgirl, we hope to take the audience on a fun ride and see a different side of Gotham,” Burr told THR.

“Christina’s script is crackling with spirit. Adil and Bilall have an excited and joyous energy, which is infectious, making them the perfect filmmakers for this Batproject. And I’m just psyched I get to be part of the DC universe, which is super cool.”

El Arbi and Fallah are also known for their work as executive producers for the forthcoming Ms. Marvel series.