BAFTA longlist: Janelle Monae, Austin Butler lead pre-nominations

BAFTA has released its longlist nomination for the 2023 ceremony, with Glass Onion actor Janelle Monae and Elvis star Austin Butler leading the pre-nominations.

READ MORE: 30 massive movies you need to see in 2023



The longlist is not the finalised list for the February awards show, but it is an indicator of who might be the big winner at the 2023 BAFTAs. Monae has been nominated for best Supporting Actress for her role in 2022’s December smash, Glass Onion. Butler meanwhile is in the mix for best Leading Actor for his standout role as The King in last summer’s Elvis.

The field for best Leading Actress sees Ana de Armas, Cate Blanchett, and Michelle Yeoh all nominated. Meanwhile, Butler’s co-star – and multiple Academy Award-winner – Tom Hanks nominated has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

Advertisement

Film4’s The Banshees of Inisherin, gets a nod in the Best Film category and Outstanding British Film category. Meanwhile, The Batman, Glass Onion, and TÁR all get nods in the category of Original Score.

Round Two voting, to determine the nominations, is now open to BAFTA’s voting members and will close on Friday, January 13, 2023. The nominations for the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 will be announced on Thursday January 19 and the ceremony will take place on Sunday February 19.

The Full list for the awards mentioned above is as follows:

Leading Actor

Austin Butler in Elvis

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

Harris Dickinson in Triangle of Sadness

Brendan Fraser in The Whale

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kaluuya in Nope

Felix Kammerer in All Quiet on the Western Front

Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal in Aftersun

Bill Nighy in Living

Leading Actress

Naomi Ackie in I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Ana de Armas in Blonde

Cate Blanchett in TÁR

Jessica Chastain in The Good Nurse

Viola Davis in The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler in Till

Lesley Manville in Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Advertisement

Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

Tom Hanks in Elvis

Woody Harrelson in Triangle of Sadness

Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt in Babylon

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward in Empire of Light

Ben Whishaw in Women Talking

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau in The Whale

Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness

Lashana Lynch in The Woman King

Janelle Monáe in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Carey Mulligan in She Said

Emma Thompson in Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Aimee Lou Wood in Living

Best Film

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Living

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Blue Jean

Brian And Charles

Emily

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Living

The Lost King

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Batman

Empire of Light

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Tár

Women Talking

The Wonder

The full run of longlist nominations at the BAFTA 2023 awards can be found here.