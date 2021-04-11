News Film News

Here are all the winners from the BAFTAs 2021

'Nomadland' and 'Promising Young Woman' were the big winners tonight

By Rhian Daly
Bukky Bakray, Carey Mulligan, Frances McDormand
‘Rocks’’ Bukky Bakray, Carey Mulligan in ‘Promising Young Woman’ and Frances McDormand in ‘Nomadland’ CREDIT: Alamy/Focus Features/Alamy

Promising Young Woman and Nomadland were among the big winners at the BAFTAs 2021, which took place virtually tonight (April 11).

This year, the awards ceremony was split into two parts, with the “opening night” last night (April 10) seeing awards for Costume Design, Casting, British Short Film and more handed out.

That event also saw actor, writer and director Noel Clarke given the Outstanding Contribution To Cinema award. In his speech, the star dedicated the honour to “the underrepresented”.

During tonight’s ceremony, Promising Young Woman took home the awards for Outstanding British Film and Original Screenplay. Nomadland, meanwhile, walked away with the trophies for Best Film, Cinematography, Leading Actress for Frances McDormand and Best Director for Chloe Zhao.

Nomadland
‘Nomadland’. CREDIT: Alamy

The full list of BAFTAs 2021 winners is as follows:

Best Film
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland – winner
Promising Young Woman 
The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Outstanding British Film
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman – winner
Rocks
Saint Maud

Leading Actress
Bukky Bakray (Rocks)
Radha Blank (The 40-Year-Old Version)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland) – winner
Wunmi Mosaku (His House)
Alfre Woodard (Clemency)

Leading Actor
Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father) – winner
Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger)
Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round)
Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Supporting Actress
Niamh Algar (Calm With Horses)
Kosar Ali (Rocks)
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Dominique Fishback (Judas And The Black Messiah)
Ashley Madekwe (County Lines)
Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari) – winner

Minari
Steven Yeun in ‘Minari’ (2020). CREDIT: PLAN B ENTERTAINMENT / Album

Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah) – winner
Barry Keoghan (Calm With Horses)
Alan Kim (Minari)
Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night In Miami…)
Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods)
Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal)

Director
Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
Shannon Murphy (Babyteeth)
Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) – winner
Jasmila Žbanić (Quo Vadis, Aida?)
Sarah Gavron (Rocks)

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
His House – winner
Limbo
Moffie
Rocks
Saint Maud

Animated Film
Onward
Soul – winner
Wolfwalkers

Adapted Screenplay
The Dig
The Father – winner
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
The White Tiger

The Mauritanian
Tahar Rahim as the titular character in ‘The Mauritanian’. CREDIT: Alamy

Original Screenplay
Another Round
Mank
Promising Young Woman – winner
Rocks
The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Cinematography
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News Of The World
Nomadland – winner

EE Rising Star Award
Bukky Bakray – winner
Conrad Khan
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù

Documentary
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher – winner
The Social Dilemma

Film Not in the English Language
Another Round – winner
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?

Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman
Carey Mulligan in ‘Promising Young Woman’ (Credit: Focus Features)

Costume Design
Ammonite
The Dig
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – winner 
Mank

Makeup & Hair
The Dig
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – winner
Mank
Pinocchio

Original Score
Mank
Minari
News Of The World
Promising Young Woman
Soul – winner

Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal – winner
The Trial Of The Chicago 7

The Father
Imogen Poots, Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins in ‘The Father’. CREDIT: Alamy

Production Design
The Dig
The Father
Mank – winner
News Of The World
Rebecca

Sound
Greyhound
News Of The World
Nomadland
Soul
Sound Of Metal – winner

Special Visual Effects
Greyhound
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One And Only Ivan
Tenet – winner

British Short Animation
The Fire Next Time
The Owl And The Pussycat – winner
The Song Of A Lost Boy

British Short Film 
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
The Present – winner

Casting
Calm With Horses
Judas And The Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Rocks – winner

Outstanding Contribution To Cinema
Noel Clarke – winner 

Fellowship
Ang Lee

