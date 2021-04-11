Here are all the winners from the BAFTAs 2021

Promising Young Woman and Nomadland were among the big winners at the BAFTAs 2021, which took place virtually tonight (April 11).

This year, the awards ceremony was split into two parts, with the “opening night” last night (April 10) seeing awards for Costume Design, Casting, British Short Film and more handed out.

That event also saw actor, writer and director Noel Clarke given the Outstanding Contribution To Cinema award. In his speech, the star dedicated the honour to “the underrepresented”.

During tonight’s ceremony, Promising Young Woman took home the awards for Outstanding British Film and Original Screenplay. Nomadland, meanwhile, walked away with the trophies for Best Film, Cinematography, Leading Actress for Frances McDormand and Best Director for Chloe Zhao.

The full list of BAFTAs 2021 winners is as follows:

Best Film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland – winner

Promising Young Woman

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Outstanding British Film

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman – winner

Rocks

Saint Maud

Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray (Rocks)

Radha Blank (The 40-Year-Old Version)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland) – winner

Wunmi Mosaku (His House)

Alfre Woodard (Clemency)

Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father) – winner

Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger)

Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round)

Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar (Calm With Horses)

Kosar Ali (Rocks)

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Dominique Fishback (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Ashley Madekwe (County Lines)

Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari) – winner

Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah) – winner

Barry Keoghan (Calm With Horses)

Alan Kim (Minari)

Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night In Miami…)

Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods)

Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal)

Director

Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

Shannon Murphy (Babyteeth)

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) – winner

Jasmila Žbanić (Quo Vadis, Aida?)

Sarah Gavron (Rocks)

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

His House – winner

Limbo

Moffie

Rocks

Saint Maud

Animated Film

Onward

Soul – winner

Wolfwalkers

Adapted Screenplay

The Dig

The Father – winner

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

The White Tiger

Original Screenplay

Another Round

Mank

Promising Young Woman – winner

Rocks

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Cinematography

Judas And The Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News Of The World

Nomadland – winner

EE Rising Star Award

Bukky Bakray – winner

Conrad Khan

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù

Documentary

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher – winner

The Social Dilemma

Film Not in the English Language

Another Round – winner

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Costume Design

Ammonite

The Dig

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – winner

Mank

Makeup & Hair

The Dig

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – winner

Mank

Pinocchio

Original Score

Mank

Minari

News Of The World

Promising Young Woman

Soul – winner

Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal – winner

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Production Design

The Dig

The Father

Mank – winner

News Of The World

Rebecca

Sound

Greyhound

News Of The World

Nomadland

Soul

Sound Of Metal – winner

Special Visual Effects

Greyhound

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One And Only Ivan

Tenet – winner

British Short Animation

The Fire Next Time

The Owl And The Pussycat – winner

The Song Of A Lost Boy

British Short Film

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

The Present – winner

Casting

Calm With Horses

Judas And The Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Rocks – winner

Outstanding Contribution To Cinema

Noel Clarke – winner

Fellowship

Ang Lee