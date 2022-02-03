BAFTAs 2022 nominations: see the full list

The nominations for the 75th BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) have just been announced today (February 3) – scroll down to read the full list.

Rebel Wilson is set to host this year’s BAFTAs, taking place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, March 13.

In her announcement statement, Wilson refers to Prince Andrew over a “peculiar medical condition where I can’t sweat” and jokes about her weight loss.

“I am very honoured to be hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards in March, where COVID will no longer exist because it will clearly have been cancelled by then,” Wilson said.

Amanda Berry, chief executive at BAFTA, said: “Rebel has stolen the show at several previous film awards, and we’re hugely excited to see her bring her fantastic charisma and humour to the whole show as we celebrate the very best in film.”

BAFTA announced the nominees for the EE Rising Star Award earlier this week – it is the only award voted for by the public, and voting is now open.

No Time To Die star Lashana Lynch is up for the award, as well as West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose, The Power of the Dog actor Kodi Smit-McPhee, Harris Dickinson and Millicent Simmonds.

Best Film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Outstanding British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time To Die

Passing

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, CODA

Renata Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali, Swansong

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point

Will Smith, King Richard

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Ruth Negga, Passing

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ann Dowd, Mass

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist, West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Director

Aleem Khan, After Love

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan, Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Julia Ducournau, Titane

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

After Love

Boiling Point

The Harder They Fall

Keyboard Fantasies

Passing

Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Original Screenplay

Being the Ricardos

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

EE Rising Star Award

Harris Dickinson

Millicent Simmonds

Lashana Lynch

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Ariana DeBose

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs The Machines

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Film Not in the English Language

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

Make Up & Hair

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Original Score

Being The Ricardos

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The French Dispatch

The Power of the Dog

Editing

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

No Time To Die

Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Production Design

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Sound

Special Visual Effects

British Short Animation

Casting

Boiling Point

Dune

The Hand of God

King Richard

West Side Story