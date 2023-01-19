BAFTAs 2023 nominations: see the full list

The nominations for the 76th BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) have just been announced today (January 19) – scroll down to read the full list.
This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond, and is set to take place at London’s Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank CEntre on February 19.
Jane Millichip, Chief Executive of BAFTA, said of this year’s hosts: “I can’t wait to see Richard E. Grant take to the stage. Much-loved by our audience at home, Richard also commands huge respect from his industry peers.
“And I can’t think of anyone better to complement Richard’s razor-sharp wit, and to helm our brand new BAFTA Studio, than Alison Hammond, with her brilliantly entertaining and candid interview style.”
BAFTA announced the nominees for the EE Rising Star Award earlier this week – it is the only award voted for by the public, and voting is now open.
Sex Education stars Emma Mackey and Aimee Lou Wood are both up for the award, as well as Naomi Ackie, Sheila Atim and Daryl McCormack.
The most nominated film is All Quiet on the Western Front with 14 nods, followed by The Banshees Of Inisherin with 10.
Take a look at the list of nominees for the full lineup of BAFTAs below.
Best Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
Outstanding British Film
- Aftersun
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian And Charles
- Empire of Light
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Living
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
Leading Actress
- Ana de Armas in Blonde
- Cate Blanchett in TÁR
- Viola Davis in The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler in Till
- Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Leading Actor
- Austin Butler in Elvis
- Brendan Fraser in The Whale
- Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal in Aftersun
- Bill Nighy in Living
Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau in The Whale
- Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness
- Lashana Lynch in The Woman King
- Carey Mulligan in She Said
Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front
- Micheal Ward in Empire of Light
Director
- Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Todd Field, Tár
- Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
- Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
- Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre, Blue Jean
- Marie Lidén, Electric Malady
- Katy Brand, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Maia Kenworthy, Rebellion
Adapted Screenplay
- Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet On The Western Front
- Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
- Colm Bairéad, The Quiet Girl
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said
- Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale
Original Screenplay
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Todd Field, Tár
- Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
EE Rising Star Award
Aimee Lou Wood
Emma Mackey
Daryl McCormack
Sheila Atim
Naomi Ackie
Documentary
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
Film Not in the English Language
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Corsage
- Decision To Leave
- The Quiet Girl
Keep an eye on the BAFTA website for the full list of nominees as they are revealed, ahead of the ceremony on February 19.