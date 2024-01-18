BAFTAs 2024 nominations: see the full list

The nominations for the 77th BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) have just been announced today (January 18) – scroll down to read the full list.
This year’s ceremony will be hosted by David Tennant for the first time, and is set to take place at London’s Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre on February 18.
“I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year’s films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life,” said Tennant.
The most nominated film is Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer with 13 nods, while Barbie and Saltburn are up for five each.
Take a look at the list of nominees for the full line-up of BAFTAs below.
Best Film
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Outstanding British Film
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
EE Rising Star
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde
Outstanding debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Earth Mama
How To Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?
Film not in the English Language
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Documentary
20 Days In Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Wham!
Animated Film
The Boy And The Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Director
Anatomy of a Fall
All of Us Strangers
The Holdovers
Maestro
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
Adapted Screenplay
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Leading Actress
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
Leading Actor
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Supporting Actress
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Supporting Actor
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Robert De Niro, Killers of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Cinematography
Killers of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of The Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Make Up & Hair
Killers of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Original Score
Killers of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Production Design
Barbie
Killers of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Special Visual Effects
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
Sound
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
British Short Animation
Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
British Short Film
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster
Such A Lovely Day
Yellow
Keep an eye on the BAFTA website for additional nominees as they are revealed ahead of the ceremony on February 18.