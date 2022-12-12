Bam Margera released from hospital after pneumonia scare

Bam Margera has confirmed that he’s been released from hospital after suffering a case of pneumonia.

The Jackass star was said to have a “very serious case” of the condition last week, leading to him being hospitalised in San Diego. He also tested positive for COVID while in the hospital.

However, Magera has since updated fans by sharing a picture with a friend and announcing that he’s been discharged.

“I’m out! Thank you to my friends, family and you for the love, support and prayers,” he wrote.

A day before the post Margera’s team shared an update for fans on his Instagram page, revealing: “Bam was recently hospitalised. Fortunately, he is now testing negative for COVID and receiving care for pneumonia.

“Bam is on the road to recovery and thankfully will be discharged soon. We ask and thank you for your positive prayers. The Margera Family.”

Last week, it was reported by TMZ that Margera had been put on a ventilator and was in ICU, although his condition was said to be stable.

The star completed a 12-month treatment plan for alcohol and drug abuse earlier this year. He was previously taken to rehab by police in September 2021 after an incident at a casino in Tampa Bay, Florida.

In April of this year Margera settled a lawsuit and asked for a case to be dismissed after suing Jackass Forever‘s producers following his dismissal from the film over a positive drug test. In the original suit he claimed that the firing was a violation of his civil rights and alleged that it broke the terms of his contract.

In October Jackass star Johnny Knoxville expressed his wish that his former co-star Margera would “get well”.

“It boils down to: I love Bam. I know that a lot has happened. I just want him to get well for himself and his family. I love the guy, and I want him to get well and stay well,” he told Variety.