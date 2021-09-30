Former Jackass star Bam Margera was taken to rehab by police on Sunday (September 26) after an incident at a hotel in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Officers from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an “emotionally disturbed person” at the Don CeSar Hotel in St. Pete Beach, a department spokesperson told Page Six.

While he wasn’t arrested, officers were informed that Margera had a legal order against him which required the police to take him to rehab, so he was taken into custody.

“When deputies arrived, they were informed that Mr. Margera had an ex parte order, which is a judge’s order for court-ordered rehabilitation. Those are taken out by a third party on behalf of a person,” the spokesperson said.

The exact nature of the disturbance at the hotel is unclear.

Last month Margera filed a lawsuit against the producers of Jackass Forever, claiming a violation of civil rights after he was made to sign a “Wellness Agreement” and then subsequently fired after a positive drug test, claiming he broke his contract.

Margera allegedly said he suffers from physical and mental disabilities, making Adderall a necessary treatment for his attention deficit disorder. He described his termination as “illegal discrimination”.

Jackass Forever director Jeff Tremaine was granted a restraining order against Margera in June after he allegedly sent him and his family death threats.

Following claims of Margera’s initial firing from the film, Johnny Knoxville responded (via GQ): “We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs. We tried to push that along. I think that’s all I really want to say about it.”

Jackass Forever’s release date was recently delayed from October 22, 2021 to February 4, 2022 amid concerns around the delta variant of the coronavirus.