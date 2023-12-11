‘Barbie’ beats ‘Oppenheimer’ in Golden Globes nominations

Barbie has scored the most nominations for next year’s Golden Globes, inching slightly ahead of former summer box office rival Oppenheimer.

The nominations for the upcoming ceremony were announced today (December 11), starting awards season off.

Both films became huge critical and commercial successes after being released this summer, starting the ‘Barbenheimer’ trend of fans going to see both films on the same day.

It now looks like both could be set to dominate awards season, with Barbie scoring nine nominations including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Director for Greta Gerwig and Best Actress – Musical or Comedy for Margot Robbie.

The film also earned three Best Original Song nods, for ‘What Was I Made For?’ by Billie Eilish and Finneas, ‘Dance the Night’ by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, and ‘I’m Just Ken’ by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

Oppenheimer follows behind with eight nominations, including Best Director for Christopher Nolan, as well as acting nods for Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr.

Both films are also up for the new category of Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures. Other nominees include Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros Movie and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Other notable nominees across the board include Poor Things and Killers Of The Flower Moon, which both trail behind with seven nominations each. Past Lives, Maestro and Anatomy Of A Fall also scored multiple nods.

On the TV side of things, the final season of Succession dominates with nine nominations, followed by The Bear and Only Murders In The Building with five each.

The Golden Globe winners are set to be announced on Sunday, January 7 on CBS.

Meanwhile, the Academy Awards nominations are set to be announced later in January, with next year’s ceremony taking place in March.