‘Barbie’ set to beat ‘Oppenheimer’ in this weekend’s box office battle

Barbie is currently set to outpace Oppenheimer at the box office over the two films’ shared opening weekend.

The films have been the subject of particular attention for coming out on the same day, with many people attempting to see both in the space of 24 hours.

As things stand, Greta Gerwig’s comedy is set to bring in $110million (£86.6million) at the US box office this weekend, over twice the expected takings of Christopher Nolan’s biopic about the creator of the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer is expected to gross $50million (£38.8million).

Barbie’s current takings mean it will break the record for the highest-opening film in the US by a female director. Wonder Woman previously held the title, bringing in £103million(£89.1million) in 2017.

Warner Bros confirmed yesterday (July 21) that Barbie had earned $22.3million (£17.3million) in box office previews – the highest figure of any film this year. Universal, meanwhile, said Oppenheimer had brought in $10.5million (£8.2m) in preview earnings.

While both films have earned widespread critical praise, NME said Oppenheimer had the edge. In a five-star review, we said: “Not just the definitive account of the man behind the atom bomb, Oppenheimer is a monumental achievement in grown-up filmmaking.

“For years, Nolan has been perfecting the art of the serious blockbuster – crafting smart, finely-tuned multiplex epics that demand attention; that can’t be watched anywhere other than in a cinema, uninterrupted, without distractions. But this, somehow, feels bigger.”

Meanwhile, in a four-star review of Barbie, NME wrote: “The script contains unexpected subtlety, particularly during the tender moments which pack an emotional punch. Presumably, part of Mattel’s motive for bringing Barbie to the big screen was changing her outdated image of rigid beauty ideals and unrealistic body conformism. So sprinkled throughout are marketing messages (“Barbie means you can be anything”) that sound like they come straight from a press release.

“Gerwig is clever enough to deliver these with self-awareness and some sarcastic jokes (Mirren thanking Barbie for ending misogyny is a highlight), meaning the balance between reality and commercial is never lost. For a movie that ostensibly exists to promote a doll, this is laudable. Now come on Barbie, let’s go party.”

Earlier this week, the London premiere of Oppenheimer was cut short as the cast left early in preparation for the joint SAG-AFTRA strike order, which was called just hours later.