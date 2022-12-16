The first trailer for Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ is officially here

The first trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie starring Margot Robbie has just been released – take a look above.

The film will star Robbie as the beloved toy doll in a live-action film imagining Barbie’s life once she escapes Barbieland makes her way into the real world.

Barbie stars Ryan Gosling as Ken and Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel. The film’s cast also includes Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, Kate McKinnon, Emerald Fennell and more.

Margot Robbie recently revealed that she was “mortified” to see on-set pictures of her and Ryan Gosling leak online.

“I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way,” she told Jimmy Fallon of the leak. “We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life.”

When Fallon asked Robbie if she realised the images would go viral, she replied: “No!”

“I mean, I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in LA. I knew, OK, once you were doing exteriors, you’re gonna get papped. There’s probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to stand out, because, you know, we stand out a little bit in those outfits.

She added: “So I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did. It was like mad. It was like hundreds of people watching.”

Warner Bros is set to release the film in July 2023.