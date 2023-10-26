‘Barbie’ Halloween costume: outfit ideas and more

Barbie is undoubtedly the film of the year, breaking box office records and providing a cinema event unprecedented in recent years with ‘Barbenheimer’.

With Halloween rolling around soon, it feels like a natural choice for millions of costumes around the world for this year’s spooky season.

Predictably, Google Trends has named it the most popular costume being searched for in 2023. In a list of popular Halloween costumes called the ‘Frightgeist‘, Barbie came in at number one. Plenty of movie franchise characters also made the list, with Marvel’s Spider-Man at number three, Netflix‘s Wednesday Addams at sixth place, and Princess Peach from the Super Mario Bros Movie taking the 13th slot.

Advertisement

The movie’s impact has lasted long after its initial release earlier this year. It was listed as the second-highest grossing film of 2023, where it hit $1billion (£822million) at the global box office in August.

Reviewing the film, NME said: “The script contains unexpected subtlety, particularly during the tender moments which pack an emotional punch. Presumably, part of Mattel’s motive for bringing Barbie to the big screen was changing her outdated image of rigid beauty ideals and unrealistic body conformism. So sprinkled throughout are marketing messages (“Barbie means you can be anything”) that sound like they come straight from a press release.

“Gerwig is clever enough to deliver these with self-awareness and some sarcastic jokes (Mirren thanking Barbie for ending misogyny is a highlight), meaning the balance between reality and commercial is never lost. For a movie that ostensibly exists to promote a doll, this is laudable. Now come on Barbie, let’s go party.”

Barbie Halloween costume ideas for 2023

Ahead of the big day, we’ve rounded up some of the best Barbie Halloween costume and outfit ideas to help you get your perfect look together. Check out what fans and content creators on TikTok have been sharing to help you with your perfect Barbie look.