‘Barbie’ IMAX version has new post-credits footage you haven’t seen

A new version of Barbie, which is currently being shown in IMAX cinemas, features new post-credits footage.

The clip, which doesn’t feature in the original version, begins with a message from director Greta Gerwig, who promises audiences they’ll be “transported into Barbie Land like never before,” according to Entertainment Week.

The filmmaker adds: “We made this movie with the big-screen experience in mind, from the technicolor hues to the dance parties and authentically artificial sets, so it’s thrilling to be able to bring Barbie to IMAX, the biggest screen of all. Whether you are seeing it for the first time or seeing it again, thank you for making Barbie such a big success.”

Book your weekend in Barbie Land! 📍💕 #BarbieTheMovie is NOW PLAYING in IMAX with never before seen post-credit footage. https://t.co/e4zCqAQleo pic.twitter.com/5yegvg1V2E — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) September 22, 2023

Advertisement

The end-credits footage also consists of bloopers featuring the cast led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as they crack up in hysterics between takes.

The IMAX version of Barbie is currently being screened in cinemas for one week only.

Meanwhile, Gerwig recently said she could “not stop laughing” at a deleted scene from the film featuring Michael Cera.

Meanwhile, Barbie continues to smash box office records around the globe and it recently took another that was previously held by Marvel’s The Avengers.

As per Variety, the film grossed over $623million (£502million) at the domestic box office in the US, meaning it has surpassed the superhero movie.

Advertisement

As noted on Screen Rant, this made Barbie the 11th highest grossing movie of all time in North America.

Other achievements the film has recorded include a global box office earning of more than $1billion (£807million).