Check out the first trailer for new Bastille doc ‘ReOrchestrated’

The first trailer for Bastille‘s new film ReOrchestrated has just been released via Amazon Music – check it out below.

The film, a music doc described as “a bracingly honest journey through their work to rearrange some of their biggest hits, including Pompeii, Quarter Past Midnight, Another Place, and Warmth” will be released next week.

ReOrchestrated will put to the screen the band’s attempt to reprise several of their songs across three albums with a 20-piece orchestra and choir.

“I’ve always been really self-conscious,” frontman Dan Smith can be heard saying in the trailer. “Like any job, you come to a point where you’ve maybe had enough.

“How can we rearrange these songs in a way that’s really unexpected to try and show people other sides of what we do?”

Check out the trailer here:

Bastille most recently surprised fans with a new EP titled ‘Goosebumps’ at the end of last year.

The project saw the band collaborate with Kenny Beats, on a title track Smith described as “a throwback R&B song and something a bit more playful.”

He added: “We had a lot of fun writing and recording it, initially on a day in between shows whilst touring in New York last year, and then back in London at our studio, One Eyed Jack’s.

“We’re big fans of Kenny Beats and having met him in LA invited him to hang out at the studio when he was in town. We played each other a load of music, and he loved ‘Goosebumps’ and immediately started working on beats and sounds for it, and it kind of went from there.”

Bastille’s ReOrchestrated film will be released via Amazon Music on February 10.