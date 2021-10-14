‘Batman’ director teases new image ahead of trailer release

The Batman director Matt Reeves has taken to social media to share a new images from the upcoming Robert Pattinson film.

Reeves shared the image, which shows Bruce Wayne’s alter ego looking out across Gotham, on Twitter.

“Good Morning, from Gotham City…” he wrote. “Can’t wait to show you more at #DCFanDomethis Saturday…”

Advertisement

The full trailer for The Batman will be released as part of DC‘s Fan Dome event this Saturday (October 16). The film will be released on March 4 2022.

In a recent interview, Zoe Kravitz described her role as Catwoman as “very physically demanding.”

“I had to be in very specific shape, and there’s a pandemic going on,” she told AnOther. “I’m being zipped into a catsuit every day at 7am, working 12-hour days and then coming home and working out. It was intense.”

The actor said that she took care to ensure that her version of Catwoman was seen as a “real person.”

Advertisement

“I tried to think about it not as Catwoman, but as a woman,” she said. “How does this make me feel? How are we approaching this and how are we making sure we’re not fetishising or creating a stereotype? I knew it needed to be a real person.”

In September, a new Batman spin-off series was announced to be in the works at HBO Max, set to focus on The Penguin.

Colin Farrell will be playing the villain in Reeves’ film, and is expected to star in the new series, although no deal has been confirmed yet. HBO Max declined to comment on the news.