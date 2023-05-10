‘Beetlejuice 2’ set for release in 2024 with Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega

Beetlejuice 2 will be released on September 6, 2024, Warner Bros. has confirmed.

The upcoming sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 original will see Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder reprise their roles as Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz, respectively.

Jenna Ortega — best known for her role in Netflix‘s hit series Wednesday — will also star, playing the daughter of Ryder’s character.

The Leftovers star Justin Theroux will also appear in the film in an undisclosed role.

The upcoming sequel, which has been in discussion for a decade, will begin filming in London on May 10.

Brad Pitt’s Plan B is producing the project, with the screenplay coming from Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who worked with Tim Burton on Wednesday.

Little else is currently known about the follow-up to Burton’s 1988 film about a troublesome poltergeist. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps.

The original film followed Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis as a married couple named Adam and Barbara Maitland. After dying in the car crash, the pair become ghosts and find themselves unable to leave their old house as the Deetz family moves into the vacant property.

In an attempt to scare the unwelcome family away, the Maitlands enlist the help of Beetlejuice, a slippery spirit with motives of his own.

