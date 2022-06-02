Bella Hadid shows love to ‘Broker’ cast at Cannes 2022: “Absolutely phenomenal”

Bella Hadid has shown her support for the South Korean film Broker, in light of its premiere and wins at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The model took to Instagram on May 31 to share a series of photos and videos of herself at the red carpet of this year’s Cannes Film Festival, which also included shots of the Broker cast at the film’s premiere. In the accompanying caption, Hadid wrote that the purpose of her appearance at the festival this year was “solely to support experience and watch another Hirokazu Kore-eda film”, in reference to Broker.

She went on to name the “incredible” main cast of Broker – Song Kang-ho, Gang Dong-won, Bae Doo-na, Lee Ji-eun (aka singer IU) and Lee Joo-young – in her post, adding that “the cinematography, music, series of emotions and story line are just some of the reasons that international (specifically Asian films) are my all time favourite”.

Advertisement

Hadid also singled out lead actor Song for his performance in the film, noting that the actor had “made history by being the first Korean male to win Best Actor in Cannes ! (!!!)” She added: “Absolutely phenomenal and I feel lucky to have been there to experience it. My heart pours out a massive congratulations to all that worked on this film.”

Aside from Song’s historical win, the film had also received a 12-minute standing ovation from the audience when it premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 27. The film’s overwhelming reception was also the longest standing ovation ever given to a Korean movie at the festival.

Slated to release in South Korean theatres on June 8, Broker follows Sang-hyun (played by Song) who sets up a baby box where parents are able to anonymously leave their babies for him to find new parents for.

Self-described as a “broker” of goodwill, Sang-hyun works with Dong-soo (Gang) in this line of work, during which they cross paths with So-young (IU), who leaves her own baby in the baby box. Bae and Lee portray the lead detectives in the cast against the broker, who are determined to uncover the operation. Watch the trailer here.