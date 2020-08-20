Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton to both return as Batman in ‘The Flash’

Both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton are set to return to playing Batman in The Flash.

As first reported in Vanity Fair, Affleck will return to the role he first played in 2016 in Batman v Superman: League of Justice in the upcoming Andy Muschietti-directed DC film, The Flash.

The film will also see Michael Keaton reprise his role as Batman too – a role he first played in 1989 in Tim Burton’s Batman and then again in 1992 in Batman Returns – as Muschietti confirmed that different versions of the caped crusader will be seen in the film.

The Flash, aka Barry Allen, will reportedly be seen crashing into multiple dimensions where different versions of Batman will be found.

Speaking about Affleck’s return, Muschietti said: “His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong, which is his masculinity—because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline —but he’s also very vulnerable.

“…He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance.”

He added: “He’s a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry [Allen] and Affleck’s [Bruce] Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before. It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in.”

“I’m glad to be collaborating with someone who has been on both sides of the camera, too…he understands.”

Affleck’s return to the role is a surprise. Earlier this year, Affleck told The New York Times that he left the project due to personal and health issues.

“I showed somebody the Batman script,” Affleck said at the time. “They said, ‘I think the script is good. I also think you’ll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went through again.’”

A separate project, The Batman is also planned with Robert Pattinson the next to take on the role.

Earlier today (August 20), the director of that film, Matt Reeves, shared a first-look image of The Batman logo together with a new teaser poster.