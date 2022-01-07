Ben Affleck confirms ‘The Flash’ will be his final outing as Batman

Ben Affleck has confirmed his final appearance as Batman will be in The Flash.

The actor, who last appeared as the DC superhero in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, told The Herald Sun that filming scenes for The Flash “put a really nice finish on my experience with that character”.

Affleck was also positive about his final appearance, describing them as “maybe my favourite scenes” as the character.

“I have never said this – this is hot off the presses – but maybe my favourite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done, were in the Flash movie,” Affleck said. “I hope they maintain the integrity of what we did because I thought it was great and really interesting – different, but not in a way that is incongruent with the character.”

Affleck, however, isn’t sure whether the scenes will make the final cut. He added: “Who knows? Maybe they will decide that it doesn’t work, but when I went and did it, it was really fun and really, really satisfying and encouraging and I thought, ‘Wow – I think I have finally figured it out.’”

Directed by Andy Muschietti (Mama, It), The Flash stars Ezra Miller in his first solo outing as Barry Allen, alongside Affleck, Ron Livingstone, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue and Sasha Calle.

Along with Affleck’s Batman, Michael Keaton will reprise his role as the Caped Crusader for the film. Keaton will also appear as Batman in HBO Max’s Batgirl.

Affleck first appeared as Bruce Wayne in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, with subsequent appearances in The Suicide Squad and 2017’s Justice League.

Robert Pattinson will make his debut as the DC superhero in The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves (Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes). The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas March 4.

The Flash is scheduled to be released in cinemas November 4, 2022.