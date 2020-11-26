Ben Affleck details “dissociative panic attack” smoking weed as a teenager

Ben Affleck has opened up about his “bad experience” smoking weed as a teenager.

The revelation came as the actor looked back on his time working on Richard Linklater’s stoner comedy Dazed and Confused. He was 21 at the time of filming alongside Matthew McConaughey, Milla Jovovich, Parker Posey and more.

“I had a bad experience with marijuana at 15. I had a dissociative panic attack,” Affleck explained in Alright, Alright, Alright: The Oral History Of Richard Linklater’s Dazed And Confused. “So I only smoked weed if everyone else was smoking and I had to sort of Bill Clinton it and fake it. I didn’t really like marijuana.

The actor also said his fellow cast members would drink a lot on set, adding that he “wasn’t a very heavy drinker then.”

He continued: “I became an alcoholic much, much later and I’m in recovery now, so that was a whole different time. I was a little nervous, like should we be drinking before we’re working tomorrow? Some people were actually drinking and stoned at work.”

Ben Affleck spoke of the Dazed And Confused cast’s penchant for gun ranges too, which they would visit often when not filming or partying. “Texas had extremely lax gun laws and most of us came from states where it was next to impossible to buy guns,” he said.

“Part of the newfound freedom being down there was a bunch of us bought guns and went shooting at ranges on weekends, which seemed fun and innocent at the time, but given the subsequent tragedies with young people and guns, it makes me uncomfortable to remember.”

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck is reportedly directing a new documentary about the classic film-noir, Chinatown.

According to Deadline, Affleck is adapting the behind-the-scenes non-fiction book The Big Goodbye about Chinatown into a revealing new documentary.

The original film was released in 1974 and starred Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway. It was written by Oscar-winning screenwriter Robert Towne and produced by Robert ‘The Kid’ Evans. Controversial director Roman Polanski directed the film in the years following the high-profile murder of his wife, Sharon Tate.