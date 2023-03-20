Ben Affleck explains viral ‘bored face’ moment at Grammys 2023

Ben Affleck has opened up about his viral moment at this year’s Grammy Awards after he was seen looking dejected during the ceremony.

The actor went viral for his appearance at the Grammys 2023 ceremony last month, after he was filmed looking dejected following a brief exchange with his wife Jennifer Lopez as host Trevor Noah approached for a cellphone bit.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the moment, Affleck explained that his expression and exchange with his wife were just normal marital shenanigans. “I saw [Noah approach] and I was like, ‘Oh, God’. They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling,” Affleck shared.

“I leaned into her and I was like, ‘As soon as they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.’ She goes, ‘You better fucking not leave.’ That’s a husband-and-wife thing,” he added.

Despite his expression in the viral moment, Affleck insisted he did enjoy the Grammy Awards ceremony. “I had a good time at the Grammys. My wife was going, and I thought, ‘Well, there’ll be good music. It might be fun.’ At movie award shows, it’s speeches and, like, sound-mixing webinars,” he said.

Affleck did however address the assumption that he was drunk at the ceremony, pointing out he had previous been drunk at awards shows prior to confessing to alcoholism.

“That raises a whole other thing about whether or not it’s wise to acknowledge addiction because there’s a lot of compassion,” Afflek opined, “but there is still a tremendous stigma, which is often quite inhibiting. I do think it disincentivises people from making their lives better.”

Affleck married Lopez in July last year after the duo rekindled their romance in 2021, eventually announcing their second engagement in April 2022.

Lopez revealed the marriage in her personal newsletter, On The JLo, sharing that the couple had tied the knot in Las Vegas. “We did it,” Lopez wrote, “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”