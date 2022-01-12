Ben Affleck says Matt Damon helped him quit playing Batman

Ben Affleck has said that Matt Damon helped him quit portraying Batman.

The actor revealed in chat with his Good Will Hunting co-star and longtime friend for Entertainment Weekly that he had a difficult experience filming Justice League as the caped crusader, and subsequently learned from their conversation.

“I had a really nadir experience around Justice League for a lot of different reasons,” Affleck said. “Not blaming anybody, there’s a lot of things that happened. But really what it was is that I wasn’t happy. I didn’t like being there. I didn’t think it was interesting. And then some really shitty things, awful things happened. But, that’s when I was like, ‘I’m not going to do that anymore.'”

Going on to discuss Damon’s influence, Affleck said: “I talked to you about it and you were a principal influence on that decision. I want to do the things that would bring me joy.

“Then we went and did Last Duel and I had fun every day on this movie. I wasn’t the star, I wasn’t likeable. I was a villain. I wasn’t all the things I thought I was supposed to be when I started out and yet it was a wonderful experience. And it was all just stuff that came along that I wasn’t chasing.”

The pair recently co-starred in Ridley Scott’s medieval epic The Last Duel. Speaking about the film’s disappointing box office takings, Scott blamed millennial audiences.

“Disney did a fantastic promotion job,” Scott told Marc Maron on his WTF podcast. “The bosses loved the movie because I was concerned it was not for them.”

He went on: “I think what it boils down to – what we’ve got today [are] the audiences who were brought up on these fucking cell phones. The millennian, [who] do not ever want to be taught anything unless you told it on the cell phone.

“This is a broad stroke, but I think we’re dealing with it right now with Facebook. This is a misdirection that has happened where it’s given the wrong kind of confidence to this latest generation, I think.”